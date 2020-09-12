2 men injured in Patton Court shooting

Police said the incident in the Algonquin neighborhood happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

A spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 6 p.m. at a housing complex on Patton Court off South 13th Street.

Officers found one man at the scene who was taken to UofL Hospital while the other man was dropped off at the hospital by private means.

Police believe both men have injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.

