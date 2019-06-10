LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition and another has been injured after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located to victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital. One of the victims remain in critical condition while the other was treated and released.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

