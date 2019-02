LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men have been hospitalized after an altercation led to a double stabbing, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Drummond Way in south Jefferson County around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they located to males suffering from stab wounds they sustained from fighting each other.

Both males were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police’s Third Division is investigating.