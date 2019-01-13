LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are recovering at the hospital after separate shootings Saturday night.

According to Metro Police, Second Division officers were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 15th Street around 7:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20’s who suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was a resident of the area and believe the incident happened outside.

That victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 7:58 p.m., Third Division officers and the Major Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Southside Drive at a grocery parking lot.

According to their preliminary investigation, a victim had exited the grocery store and was going to his car when a male suspect attempted to rob him of his vehicle.

That victim was shot in a struggle with the suspect.

Police say that suspect then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to University Hospital conscious and alert. He’s listed in stable condition.

If you have information on any of these crimes, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.