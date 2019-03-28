LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A SWAT situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has ended with two people taken into custody.

On March 28, Louisville Metro Police Department found the suspect hiding in a van on Weyler Ave. He attempted to get away from police, and at some point, an officer fired his weapon at him. The man fled into a home on Montana Ave.

The man was found hiding in the rafters of the home after a SWAT situation which lasted more than eight hours. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound. He was removed from the home by stretcher but was awake and alert. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, a woman came out of the home with her hands up and was taken into custody earlier in the evening. Police said the woman was uninjured and is a person of interest.

Earlier this afternoon, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine saw someone with their hands tied behind their back being escorted by police, late in the afternoon. It is not clear who that person was or if they have any involvement in the situation.

Fountaine said she has heard multiple loud bangs, and LMPD tweeted that reported booms were SWAT activity and not gunshots.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.