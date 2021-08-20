2 hospitalized after shooting near downtown Louisville, police say

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene at 9th St. and Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are injured after a shooting in near downtown Louisville Thursday evening.

One victim was taken to Norton Hospital in a private vehicle. The other man was taken to Jewish Hospital in a private vehicle. Both were transferred to University of Louisville Hospital where one is stable and the other is in critical condition.

Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

