The incident happened outside a Circle K gas station near State Road 144 and State Road 37 just after 5 a.m.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Three men were shot, and two died early Christmas Eve morning outside a gas station on the Johnson-Morgan county line in Bargersville. Bargersville Police responded to the call at 5:08 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K Shell at 9400 State Road 144.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s. Two men were found dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

"It is tragic," said Bargersville Police Department officer Jeremy Roll. "Making the notification to the family on this day is gong to be terrible. It's going to be an awful situation. It's an unfortunate part of it."

Roll said gun shell casings were found at the scene. Police believe someone shot all three men in the parking lot, then left the scene.

The Johnson County mobile command center was still at the scene early Thursday afternoon with the county sheriff and prosecutor both present and joining the investigation led by the Bargersville Police Department.

The gas station sits right on the Johnson County-Morgan County line and has a Martinsville mailing address. But the shooting happened in Johnson County in the Bargersville Police jurisdiction.