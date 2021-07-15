2 charged in shooting that left 19-year-old dead in downtown Louisville

Kelvonnie Harris and a juvenile are facing charges in the death of Devon Robinson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are facing charges after a murder in downtown Louisville last year.

Devon Robinson was at a bus stop when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, according to an arrest report. When Robinson attempted to run away, he was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Kelvonnie Harris is one of the people facing charges in Robinson’s death. Harris is charged with murder in this case. He was already in jail for his alleged role in another murder in November 2020.

LMPD confirmed a juvenile is also facing charges in Robinson’s death. The suspect was arrested after a stand-off in the Park Hill neighborhood on July 14.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.