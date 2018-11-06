ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have charged two people with murder after a body was discovered buried near a home Saturday.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip of a possible homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Ralph Franklin Lane just before 6 p.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they located two individuals later identified as 43-year-old Rick Fischer of Louisville and 50-year-old Lisa Harvey at the scene. Police said both were separated and interviewed.

As deputies and officers were combing the scene, they found “freshly disturbed ground” on the adjacent property next to the house.

After a cadaver dog noticed something at the site, police say they removed a few inches of the dirt and found a body.

Officials did not disclose any additional details of the body or their identity.

Fischer and Harvey are both charged with murder and are currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

Both are expected to be arraigned June 11.

