LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two people are facing charges after police found drugs and weapons in an apartment in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville.

According to the arrest report, the SWAT team hit the home on West Jefferson Street with LMPD detectives and found nearly half a pound of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and several hundred pills, all packaged for sale and distribution, and two handguns.

Ronald Hayes and Rodni Powell are facing multiple drug charges.

Hayes has additional weapons charges and was also serving home incarceration at the residence. He is scheduled to be in court August 17.

