LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Nearly nine years later a man and woman are arrested in connection to the death of a 17-month-old boy.

Jamaine Rhodes is charged with murder and Alicia Dailey is charged with complicity murder in the 2009 death of Antoine Dixon Junior.

He was rushed to Kosair Children's Hospital after a worker at his daycare couldn't wake him up from a nap.

The child died days later from a skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds. Rhodes and Dailey were arrested on Wednesday, June 6.

Rhodes' bond is set at $1 million cash and Dailey's is set at $500,000 cash.

