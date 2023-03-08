2 arrested in Indiana for human trafficking during nationwide sting

The enforcement campaign, called “Operation Cross Country," partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Three adult victims were rescued and two people were arrested in Indiana during a nationwide sex trafficking operation by the FBI.

The enforcement campaign, called “Operation Cross Country," partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in child sex and human trafficking.

In Indiana, the operation located three victims.

Local law enforcement helped with the arrest of two people, who could face a range of charges.

If you suspect someone might be involved in human trafficking or a victim of human trafficking, report it to law enforcement.

