CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A 6-month long investigation leads to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a large number of drugs, money, and weapons.

Clark County sheriff's, along with Jeffersonville and Clarksville police, served a warrant to Jason Greer.

Upon searching his home on Henryville-Otisco Road. They discovered 137 grams of meth, heroin, two high powered rifles, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Greer was arrested, and his wife Amanda Greer was also arrested.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Jason Greer sold heroin to someone who immediately overdosed.

That person was revived due to Narcan given by another person before police and EMS arrived.

Clark County Sheriff's Office

