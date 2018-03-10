LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested two men accused of stealing urns and markers from graves at a Kentucky cemetery.

According to an arrest citation, news outlets report 55-year-old David T. Williams and 28-year-old Stephen Bockting were arrested Monday and charged with offenses that include violating graves.

Louisville Metro Police officers observed the pair stealing markers from Evergreen Cemetery. Investigators followed the men and they were eventually stopped in the lot of a scrapyard.

LMPD

Police say a total of 17 urns and markers, valued at about $300 each, were recovered from their car and returned to the cemetery.

Williams was also charged with offenses that include failing to register as a sex offender. It's unclear if the two men have lawyers who could comment.

