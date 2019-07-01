Police are investigating the death of 19-year-old Damani Dulaney, a Shively resident who was found dead in a park at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 7.

Police found Dulaney dead in the passenger seat of a car that had partially crashed through a fence at Riverside Gardens Park around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dulaney had multiple gunshot wounds, and police believe the death was a homicide.

The driver of the car has not been found. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.