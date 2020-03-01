LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head Friday morning.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting around 6:20 a.m. at 18th and Market. This is near both the Portland and Russell neighborhoods.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are headed to the scene. Police have not made any arrests yet in this case.

We will provide updates when they become available.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.