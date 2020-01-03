LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he set garbage on fire inside a University of Louisville dorm early Saturday morning.

Antonio Spuria was arrested Feb. 29 after witnesses said he lit a 55-gallon sized garbage can on fire inside a restroom in Miller Hall Dormitory at 2 a.m.

LMPD said multiple people were evacuated out of the building for several hours for clean-up. Louisville Fire Department and Metro Arson responded to the fire.

