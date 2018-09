LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are looking for a suspect after one person was injured Tuesday after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 4900 block of Daleray Drive around 4 p.m.

Police found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

