18-year-old dead after shooting in Shively, police investigating

There are currently no suspects.

SHIVELY, Ky. — A teenager is dead after a shooting on Wednesday night in Shively.

The Shively Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Valley View Dr. on a report of a shooting around 8 p.m.

Once on scene, police said an 18-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"This is not believed to be a random act of violence, nor is there any indication that there is a present danger to the community," a portion of the news release from Shively Police Department said.

Officers said there is no additional information at this time.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502)448-6181, or use the anonymous tip line at (502)930-2SPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.