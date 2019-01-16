LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested one person in connection to a homicide on Tuesday night.

Tayson Caudell, 18, was arrested on January 16.

According to the police report, Caudell gave a Mirandized statement admitting to his involvement in the murder of a man in his 20's in the 4100 block of Pixley Way on January 15.

RELATED: Police: Man killed in Pixley Way shooting

Caudell said that he and another person attempted to give the victim counterfeit money for some narcotics, including less than 1 lb. of marijuana.

Another witness said that the suspects produced a gun and attempted to rob the victim. In the process of the robbery, the victim was shot and killed.

Caudell is on HIP due to previous arrests and his GPS tracker indicated that he was at that location at the time of the murder.

Police say that both suspects fled the scene. Dwight Mitchell with LMPD says that additional arrests are expected in this case.

Caudell is facing charges of murder, robbery, drug trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence.

The identity of the victim has not been released.