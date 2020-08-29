18-year-old arrested, accused of carjacking

Police said an ad on social media requesting $15 rides led to a car chase and a crash in Hillview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said an ad on Facebook offering $15 car rides led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.

Police arrested Bruno Castillo-Juarez on Thursday.

Police said Castillo-Juarez requested a ride and then pulled out a rifle and demanded the car.

After giving up the car, the owner of the car and passenger then went looking for it.

Witnesses told WHAS11 News that it led to a high-speed chase with the two cars crashing into a restaurant off Preston Highway in Hillview.

The witnesses say they saw Castillo-Juarez held on the ground until police arrived.

Police said no one was seriously hurt and Castillo-Juarez is facing robbery charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.