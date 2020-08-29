18-year-old arrested, accused of carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said an ad on Facebook offering $15 car rides led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
Police arrested Bruno Castillo-Juarez on Thursday.
Police said Castillo-Juarez requested a ride and then pulled out a rifle and demanded the car.
After giving up the car, the owner of the car and passenger then went looking for it.
Witnesses told WHAS11 News that it led to a high-speed chase with the two cars crashing into a restaurant off Preston Highway in Hillview.
The witnesses say they saw Castillo-Juarez held on the ground until police arrived.
Police said no one was seriously hurt and Castillo-Juarez is facing robbery charges.
