OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Oldham County arrested 18 juveniles who are accused of stealing dozens of street signs.

Investigators said the thefts were the result of a "challenge" that was posted on Snapchat.

The "challenge" encouraged teens to steal signs and post pictures or video on the social media site.

A tip from Crime Stoppers led police to the suspects. The Oldham County Chief of Police Greg Smith said the thanks those who gave authorities tips.

The chief said the road signs are critical in getting emergency responders to where they are responding.

“Could have presented a very dangerous situation, that’s the point we want to make,” Smith said.

In all, 80 signs were stolen.

The Oldham County Judge Executive, David Voegele, said it cost $3,000 to replace the signs.

The cases for those who were arrested will be handled in juvenile court. The charges they face are theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Thirty-one juveniles from Oldham County were identified as being involved or having knowledge of the crimes.

Police said they do not anticipate any additional charges in this investigation.

WHAS11’s Shay McAlister is following this, and she'll have more at 4 p.m.





