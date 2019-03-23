LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have apprehended a 15-year-old they said fatally shot a 17-year-old on March 23 in Shively.

According to police, there was a party taking place in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road. A large group of teens were in a parking lot outside when an altercation took place and a 15-year-old shot Chavez Moore, 17, in the chest and ran away.

Police said the altercation started after the 15-year-old "forcibly" took the Moore's cell phone.

"It appears the suspect attempted to steal the victim's phone, the victim pursued him for a short distance, caught up with him, a fight ensued. The suspect asked for and was given a handgun and shot the victim in the chest," L. Col. Josh Myers, with the Shively Police Department, said.

Police said Moore also tried to run away, but he collapsed and died at the scene.

The 15-year-old was apprehended on March 26. He is charged with murder, robbery, and wanton endangerment.

The family released a statement, saying they are praying for the suspect.

"We are praying for the young man that took his life," the statement said. "We would would also like to say we have forgiven him and pray that he get healing.”

The shooting remains under investigation.