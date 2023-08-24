17-year-old found dead in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD investigating

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call of a person down inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of S. 1st St. around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old male that was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Authorities are waiting on results from the Jefferson County Coroners Office for determination of the cause of death.