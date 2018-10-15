LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for answers after a teen was found shot in the Newburg neighborhood Monday.

LMPD officers responded to the 5800 block of Russett Place around 5 p.m. where they found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to University Hospital with critical injuries. His identity is not yet known.

Police have no suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

