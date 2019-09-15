LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to Cecil Avenue and Herman Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a 15-year-old victim at the scene.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

