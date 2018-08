LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 15-year-old has been injured following a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the intersection of Southside Drive and Evangeline Avenue Saturday.

Police say the car involved in the incident fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are unknown.

If you have any information in this crime, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

