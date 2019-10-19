LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Kingston Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of the teen boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That teen was transported to University Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

