LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have apprehended a 15-year-old they said fatally shot a 17-year-old on March 23 in Shively.

According to police, there was a party taking place in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road.

They say a large group of teens were outside, in a parking lot, when an altercation took place and a 15-year-old shot the 17-year-old in the chest and ran away.

Police said the altercation started after the 15-year-old "forcibly" took the 17-year-old's cell phone.

Police say the 17-year-old victim also tried to run away, but he collapsed and died at the scene.

The 15-year-old was apprehended on March 26. He is charged with murder, robbery, and wanton endangerment.

The name of the victim has not been released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.