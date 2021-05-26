LMPD: 14-year-old injured in shooting on Gene Snyder

According to police, the boy was shot inside the vehicle he was driving by himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting on the Gene Snyder near New Cut Rd.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. According to police, the boy was shot inside the vehicle he was driving by himself.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD.

