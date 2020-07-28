14 indicted on armed drug trafficking charges in Louisville

Earlier this month, ten search warrants were executed and 11 of those 14 individuals were arrested. Three individuals remain fugitives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Attorney Russell Coleman, for the Western District of Kentucky, announced federal charges for 14 people in a year-long investigation into armed drug trafficking and gang activity in Louisville. The ATF, FBI and Louisville Metro Police worked together on the investigation which led to multiple arrests.

Earlier this month, ten search warrants were executed and 11 of those 14 individuals were arrested. Three individuals remain fugitives. Four hundred grams of heroin, worth around $40,000, were seized, as well as 13 firearms and $328,000 in cash.

U.S. Attorney Coleman said they began the investigation with the intention to reduce violent crime in Louisville. He said there have been 79 homicides and 310 non-fatal shootings this year in Louisville, and “the vast majority of those impacted are in primarily African American neighborhoods.”

“There is no sense of urgency in this community with all of the energy we have felt in the last two months, and all of the energy, the unsettling period we’ve been in this community, what there’s not been is a sense of urgency to actually save Black lives in impacted neighborhoods,” Coleman said.

Family members of Christian Gwynn, a 19-year-old who was killed in December 2019, spoke at the conference about how gun violence has impacted their lives. Krista Gwynn, Christian’s mother, said her children are afraid to play outside and her husband worries when she goes out to the grocery.

“We shouldn’t be scared, and my son shouldn’t be dead. But now, this is how we’re living,” Gwynn said.

