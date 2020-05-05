LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the Russell neighborhood late Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of S. 20th Street around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

