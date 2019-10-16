GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Two teens have been charged in connection to several students attending Grayson County High School became ill after vaping.

According to Leitchfield Police Department, they responded to a call from Grayson County High School around 7:50 a.m. Oct.15 to several students who became ill ingesting an unknown substance from a vaping device known as a Dab Pen. One student came into the nurse’s office stating that they were sick. At least 12 students had been using the pen and were experiencing the same symptoms.

Three of the students were transported to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by Grayson County EMS and one was transported by private means. They were treated and released. The other students were released to their parents.

Police conducted a search at a residence in Leitchfield in reference to the incident and yielded more of the substance.

Two teens have been charged in connection with the incidents. Those teens have been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 12 Counts, and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – 12 counts.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

