11 charged as Indianapolis drug trafficking organization busted

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people for their alleged roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization.

The trafficking is said to have involved fentanyl and methamphetamine. The group is accused of primarily distributing meth in Indianapolis beginning in 2021.

Some of those charged are accused of travelling to Nebraska on multiple occasions in October and November 2022 to buy drugs and smuggle them to Indianapolis by train car.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, along with several local and federal agencies seized more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, eight kilograms of fentanyl and 28 firearms.