Police searching for person of interest after 10-year-old boy shot, killed in Shelbyville

Police said the boy was shot inside a home on Zelkova Drive around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a child died following a shooting in Shelbyville.

According to investigators, Shelby County Dispatch received a call around 2:20 p.m. Sunday of the incident on Zelkova Drive. The caller told dispatchers that “someone had been shot and they were going to apply pressure.”

The 10-year-old boy, who was a resident at the home, was taken to UofL Jewish Hospital Shelbyville where he later died from his injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but police said they are searching for 28-year-old Treymont Rucker-McKellery.

He’s described as a Black male, about 6-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 240-pounds and has mid-length locs. Rucker-McKellery was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, and possibly could have changed clothes.

Police said he’s possibly still armed with a handgun.

This story will be updated.