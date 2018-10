LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot and injured in the Chickasaw neighborhood Monday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 43rd Street and Greenwood Avenue around 7 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to University Hospital conscious and alert. His condition is not yet known.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

