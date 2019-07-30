LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A victim has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a park in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to South Central Park shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

