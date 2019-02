LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are working the scene of a reported shooting in Jeffersontown.

Police responded to the lot of the Meijer gas station in the 4500 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

WHAS11 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide details as they become available.

This story will be updated.