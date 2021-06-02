1 killed in Russell neighborhood shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood. It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on W. Madison St.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

