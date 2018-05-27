LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured early Sunday in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of South 23rd Street around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects and if you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

