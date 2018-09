LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a victim was shot in Fern Creek Saturday.

According to MetroSafe, the incident happened in the 9400 block of Plumwood Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Few details are known surrounding the incident, but officials say the victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

© 2018 WHAS-TV