LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Monday.

Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, just off of Dixie Highway around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been shot.

He was transported to University Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.