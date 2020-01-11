1 injured in Newburg shooting, police say

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Red Fern Road Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Newburg neighborhood.

Metro Police Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block of Red Fern Road around 8 p.m. Saturday where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

