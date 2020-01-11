1 injured in Newburg shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Newburg neighborhood.
Metro Police Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block of Red Fern Road around 8 p.m. Saturday where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.