x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

1 injured in Newburg shooting, police say

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Red Fern Road Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the Newburg neighborhood.

Metro Police Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block of Red Fern Road around 8 p.m. Saturday where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

Related Articles