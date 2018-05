LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Newburg Monday.

Officials say the incident happened in the 5400 block of Ilex Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

LMPD officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

