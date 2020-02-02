LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Wurtele Avenue where they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the actual scene of the shooting took place a few blocks away near the intersection of Colorado and Lincoln Avenues.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.