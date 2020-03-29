LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 700 block of South 41st Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

