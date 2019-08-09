LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating two shootings that took place Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a scene in the 2300 block of West Madison Street in the Russell neighborhood.

Officers located a man in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say a shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police say they didn’t locate a victim at that scene and didn’t have any further details.

It’s unclear if either shooting is connected.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

