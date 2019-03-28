LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a SWAT team situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed Thursday, March 28.

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted to stay away from the 3000 block of Montana Avenue due to an ongoing police situation.

According to police, a woman came out of the home with her hands up and was taken into custody.

Police are still attempting to get someone else out of the home. It is not clear Who they are or how many people may be inside.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots earlier this afternoon.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine saw someone with their hands tied behind their back being escorted by police. It is not clear who that person was or if they have any involvement in the situation.

Fountaine said she has heard multiple loud bangs which may be some sort of flash bomb device used by police.

Crime tape is blocking several blocks around Taylor Blvd. and Montana Ave. Many people who live in the neighborhood have not been able to get to their homes.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

