LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead tonight after a shooting at a home in southwest Louisville.

According to Metrosafe, the shooting happened just before midnight Monday at a home on Saddlebrook Lane, just off Rockford Lane in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

That shooting happened less than an hour after two people were found shot outside a home on Craig Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Metrosafe tells WHAS11 that both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions and injuries are unknown.

No word if these two shootings are connected and police do not have any suspects or made any arrests.

Anyone with information that could help police you can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.