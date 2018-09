LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead following a shooting in Fern Creek, according to police.

The incident happened in the 9400 block of Plumwood Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Few details surrounding the shooting are known but police say the male victim died en route to the hospital.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects but believe the incident may be domestic.

